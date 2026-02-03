Georgia Senate approves requirement to identify foreign-import shrimp on restaurant menus

ATLANTA — An effort to require restaurants to label menus when fish and shrimp is imported from outside the U.S. netted new support in the Georgia Senate.

House Bill 117, proposed during the 2025 legislative session, failed to catch enough support to pass both chambers and go to the governor’s desk.

An older version of the bill previously included other types of seafood, but the current version is only for shrimp.

Now, it’s getting a second wave of support with approval in the state senate.

State senators passed the legislation in a vote on an approved substitute on Monday.

The current version of the bill stipulates that it does not apply to state-operated establishments.

The substitute now heads back to the House for potential approval. If lawmakers in both chambers are aligned, the bill could head to Gov. Brian Kemp to be approved, or vetoed.

