Label your shrimp: Georgia lawmakers want restaurants to list where seafood comes from on menus

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers advanced a bill requiring restaurants to tell their customers where their seafood items come from.

House Bill 117 passed a full floor vote on Tuesday, nearly unanimously, and moved to the Georgia Senate for further consideration.

According to the legislative proposal, lawmakers want to have restaurants and other food service establishments identify where their products are imported from, in this case specifically shrimp.

A previous version of the bill also included oysters, clams, scallops, lobsters, crayfish and other “similar fresh or cooked edible products,” but did not include canned or salted seafood items. The other types of seafood were removed through a substitute version of the bill, though why they were removed was not immediately clear.

The proposal lists no other seafood types for its provisions, but would require that any imported shrimp have “conspicuous” labels when they do not come from the United States.

“All commercial food service establishments in this state that serve imported shrimp shall conspicuously display on their menus a disclosure by each menu item containing shrimp stating ‘FOREIGN IMPORTED,’ or display ‘FOREIGN IMPORTED SHRIMP’ on placards visible to the public,” the bill says.

The bill would also have restaurants display the countries of origin for shrimp sold for their menus.

Channel 2 Action News has requested more information from the bill’s sponsor about why the other types of seafood were removed from the current version of the legislation.

©2025 Cox Media Group