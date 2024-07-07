Women’s shelter in Gwinnett County could soon receive more resources to assist homeless

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — More resources are coming to Gwinnett County to address what organizers say is a growing number of homeless families.

Just this week the Latin American Association took over the Norcross Assessment Center to add even more resources for Gwinnett’s growing homeless population. as they add more resources to the offices, more staff to the facility, the hope is to even re-open a shelter that’s been closed for months.

“We have seen an increase in homelessness, and it’s not as visible as it is in the city,” said Santiago Marquez, CEO of the Latin American Association.

Inside the Norcross Assessment Center – it’s where homeless families can find free clothes, supplies, and help finding a place to stay.

This week – the Latin American Association took over the program from The United Way and plan to expand resources for a growing population.

“It made all the sense in the world for us to, you know, really go deeper,” Marquez said.

As the CEO of the Latin American Association, Marquez told Channel 2 Action News Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson the time was right to bring the nonprofit’s wraparound services to Gwinnett.

“Our services are available for everyone, and always have been,” Marquez said.

They plan to add staff and offices to the facility inside the Nett Church on Jimmy Carter Blvd.

Marquez says most of the people who come in looking for help are women.

“We really want to empower women, and we have a lot of programming to do so, including entrepreneurship programs, business accelerator programs, micro lending programs,” he said.

A women’s shelter at the facility has been closed in December 2022; Channel 2 Action News was there when a winter freeze caused pipes to burst.

Marquez says the hope is to re-open the shelter.

“We need to make sure that there’s enough support for us to open a shelter and then be able to fund it,” Marquez said.

For now, the focus is on providing the kind of help that can turn lives around for good.

“Then put them in a position where they’re self sufficient,” he said.

There’s no timetable on when the shelter could re-open. the priority is adding staff to the assessment center over the next six months.

