Woman shot while asking neighbor to turn down music calls misdemeanor charge an ‘injustice’

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A woman who was shot after asking her neighbor to turn down his music is speaking out for the first time.

Eric and Jalyne Jones approached the neighbor’s door at their Lawrenceville apartment complex on August 13. A man inside opened fire, shooting through his closed door. The bullet struck Jalyne Jones, shattering her hand and wrist and injuring her liver and colon.

Alejandro Morales, 51, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct.

