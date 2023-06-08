Woman shot, car damaged during road rage shooting, Gwinnett County police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is recovering after officials say she was shot during a road rage incident.

Gwinnett County police said on June 1, around 9:30 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Stone Mountain Highway.

When officers arrived, they found a woman shot in the foot. Authorities added that her vehicle had bullet holes and shell casings on the ground in the area.

The victim told officers that she was driving eastbound on Stone Mountain Highway when a vehicle was following her and flashing its headlights like it wanted to pass her.

She said she was trying to get away from the vehicle near Exit 9 on Stone Mountain Highway when the vehicle cut her off and started firing shots at her car into her passenger side.

When she tried to evade the suspect’s vehicle, she said it cut back the other way and fired more shots into the driver’s side of her car.

The victim described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark, possibly green, passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

