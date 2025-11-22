Woman chased down Peeping Tom who recorded her in Gwinnett County restroom

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman says she will never use a public restroom the same way again after police arrested a man for allegedly recording her in a stall.

The incident occurred on September 9 in a Gwinnett County office building on Professional Drive. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Bryan Lazuardy, was allegedly hiding in a stall and used his cellphone to record the woman.

“He was hiding. He was ready. He’s done it before,” the victim told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Lawrenceville police reported that the suspect held his cellphone under the divider inside the women’s bathroom just as the victim sat down.

That’s when she said she noticed his arm and a phone facing up coming from the stall next to her.

“He was already in the stall. I didn’t see any legs, I didn’t see anything,” she said.

The victim managed to capture a picture of Lazuardy, which showed him attempting to hide his face. She then chased him into the hallway, where he denied any wrongdoing before fleeing.

“He was like, ‘No, I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ His voice was really shaky, and he started running,” she said.

Earlier this month, police at Gwinnett Technical College arrested a student for a similar crime in a campus bathroom.

The victim expressed her growing concern over such incidents, noting that she has also seen reports of similar occurrences in clothing stores.

Lazuardy remains in jail without bond.

