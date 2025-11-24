Weapons detector finds a knife on a student. Here’s what police say was found in his car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high school student is facing charges after police say new weapons detectors at his school led them to a loaded gun and drugs.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reports it was a different weapon that first raised alarms.

That student walked into school with a knife, according to school police, and it was when police started to search him that they found something even more dangerous.

“It’s a great message to the community that this system works,” said Jeramie Cavallaro, a parent with three children in Gwinnett Schools.

New weapons detectors are being credited with the initial find.

The 17-year-old student had a loaded Glock 23 in his car along with marijuana and a vape containing THC oil, according to an arrest warrant.

“It warms my heart to protect the kids. It really does,” Cavallaro said.

He said he has pushed for the Evolv weapons detection system to be in more schools.

“It is a deterrent to stop someone that has evil intentions from bringing a weapon to that facility in the first place,” Cavallaro said.

The student went through the Evolv system with a 3.5-inch knife around 8 a.m. last Wednesday, according to an arrest warrant.

Gwinnett County School Police say a search revealed the gun in the car along with drugs.

Gwinnett County Public Schools are in the process of installing weapons detectors at all high schools and middle schools by the end of the school year.

“We’re continuing to push for elementary. We know the risk is not zero,” Cavallaro said.

He said he hopes this case sends a message to students and parents.

“We just need to stop the weapons from entering in the schools so kids don’t have to worry about it, teachers don’t have to worry about it,” Cavallaro said.

The student, who was not identified, was charged with felony carrying a weapon at a school along with four other charges.

A judge granted bond for his release while he waits for his day in court.

