  • RIGHT NOW: Road collapses after water main break at busy Gwinnett intersection

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have closed a busy Gwinnett County intersection due to a water main break.

    Indian Trail Road at Beaver Ruin Road is currently shut down as crews work to make repairs. 

    Channel 2 Action News saw water flowing across Indian Trail Road. 

    Channel 2's Darryn Moore said the Gwinnett Fire Department HAZMAT team is at the scene searching for gas leaks.

    Moore said part of the road has collapsed due to the water. 

    We'll have LIVE coverage of the traffic impact to the area, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories