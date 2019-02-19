RIGHT NOW: Road collapses after water main break at busy Gwinnett intersection

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have closed a busy Gwinnett County intersection due to a water main break.
Indian Trail Road at Beaver Ruin Road is currently shut down as crews work to make repairs.
Channel 2 Action News saw water flowing across Indian Trail Road.
Channel 2's Darryn Moore said the Gwinnett Fire Department HAZMAT team is at the scene searching for gas leaks.
Moore said part of the road has collapsed due to the water.
We'll have LIVE coverage of the traffic impact to the area, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Live@5am crews working on a massive watermain break on Indian Trail Lilburn Road that caused a huge hole in the ground. The water department is on the scene starting repairs #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/3TUsGaYXwV— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) February 19, 2019
ThevGwinnett Fire Dept Hazmat team is here searching for gas leaks caused by the broken watermain details at 430am https://t.co/z6AsuB54xn— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) February 19, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}