WATCH: Police link theft suspect to 11 cases after foot chase in Gwinnett

NORCROSS, Ga. — A man was arrested after a foot chase in Norcross led police to recover two guns and connect the suspect to multiple cases.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers responded to a reported theft in progress on October 3, 2025. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had already run away from the scene.

Investigators later obtained security camera footage that provided a clothing description of the suspect.

Police say the theft followed multiple recent reports of vehicle break-ins in the same area. In response, the department’s Community Response Team conducted directed patrols to deter more crimes and locate the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

While patrolling, an officer followed up with a victim in the parking lot of 7045 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross. After returning to the patrol vehicle, the officer spotted a man, later identified as Ariel Andrews, walking toward a nearby parking lot.

When officers tried to make contact, Andrews ran.

Following a brief foot chase, another officer was able to cut Andrews off, and he was arrested. During the chase, police say Andrews threw an item that was later determined to be a gun. A second gun was also recovered during a search incident to arrest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators say more evidence was found on Andrews that linked him to multiple incidents in the area. He has been charged in 11 cases and is facing a total of 36 warrants.

©2026 Cox Media Group