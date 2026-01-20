Woman hit, killed by pickup truck in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to DeKalb County police, it happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Turner Hill Road near Mall Parkway.

Officers found a woman who had been hit by a pickup truck in the northbound lanes.

The woman, whose age and identity were not released, died of her injuries on the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was not injured.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the crash.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group