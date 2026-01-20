Woman hit, killed by pickup truck in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning.
According to DeKalb County police, it happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Turner Hill Road near Mall Parkway.
Officers found a woman who had been hit by a pickup truck in the northbound lanes.
The woman, whose age and identity were not released, died of her injuries on the scene.
Police said the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was not injured.
Investigators are working to learn what caused the crash.
