Atlanta murder suspect caught nearly 700 miles away

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A man wanted out of Atlanta on serious charges has been arrested nearly 700 miles away in northern Indiana.

According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, Alfonso Jackson, 42, was arrested Friday morning at a home in the 800 block of Bryan Street in South Bend.

Investigators say Jackson was wanted in connection with charges of murder and child molestation stemming from a case in Atlanta.

Members of the department’s Warrants Division found Jackson with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jackson was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail, where he was booked.

South Bend, Indiana, is around 675 miles from Atlanta.

