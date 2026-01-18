Georgia woman convicted of stealing $5.4 million from state’s Medicaid program

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A middle Georgia woman is behind bars after the Attorney General’s Office said she stole more than $5.4 million.

Investigators said Elizabeth Sue Ivester, 63, of Warner Robins, “submitted 77,095 fraudulent claims for a company named Durable Medical Equipment that was never ordered or dispensed.”

The AG’s office said the claims totaled over $5 million and unlawfully used the ID numbers of 7,684 Medicaid recipients and falsely represented the identity of one prescribing physician.

“This was a massive scheme to defraud not only Georgia taxpayers but real patients in need of care. It’s unacceptable, it’s illegal, and it won’t be tolerated in our state,” Attorney General Chris Carr said.

Ivester was convicted on one count of health care fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with seven to serve, and the remainder on strict probation.

Ivester was also ordered to pay full restitution totaling $5,437,283.26. dispensed.

