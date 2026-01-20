Man sentenced to life plus 80 years after rape, gang convictions

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 80 additional years after a jury convicted him of rape, aggravated child molestation, and gang-related offenses.

According to the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found 22-year-old Jaylen A. McCrary, of Dallas, guilty on Jan. 15. The convictions include one count of rape, one count of aggravated child molestation, and four counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

The charges stem from an investigation launched by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office after the victim reported a sexual assault in November 2021. During the four-day trial, the victim testified about the abuse, supported by lead detective Fred Berke, now chief investigator for the district attorney’s office.

After several hours of deliberation, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts.

“Rape and child molestation are among the most insidious crimes we prosecute,” said Robert S. Lane, Paulding County’s district attorney. “They rob victims—especially children—of their innocence and their sense of safety. This conviction and sentence make clear that in Paulding County, rapists and child molesters will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

During the sentencing hearing, the victim delivered an impact statement describing the emotional toll of the crimes and the ongoing recovery process.

A judge sentenced McCrary to life imprisonment, plus an additional 80 years to be served in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections.

