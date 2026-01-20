Crews rescue 8 in Gwinnett apartment fire

DULUTH, Ga. — Fire crews are responding to an active apartment fire in Gwinnett County, where multiple residents were rescued after becoming trapped on upper floors.

According to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters were called to reports of smoke inside an apartment at The Cortland Apartments on Herrington Road in Duluth just before midnight.

When the crews arrived, they found an active fire and immediately shifted into rescue mode after learning that people were trapped inside, officials said.

Firefighters conducted eight rescues, with three people checked at the scene for possible injuries. No additional details have been released about their conditions.

Officials say everyone in the building has been accounted for. The American Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for residents displaced by the fire. At least 26 apartment units are affected.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

