Visitors, residents in Buford enjoy Southern snow

BUFORD, Ga. — Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo has been in Buford all afternoon — where they got four to six inches of snow.

When driving through historic downtown, she noticed everywhere was closed except one place that decided to stay open during this snowstorm.

Snow, wind and freezing temperatures didn’t stop Chad Davis from opening his brewery, Elixir Brew Co., on this snowy Saturday.

“When we opened this up, while I am proud of the beer side, it’s about community. It’s about having a space where people can come in call their third home,” Davis said.

He lives right down the street and opened at 11 a.m. He said he will stay open until people are done hanging out.

Angelica Simeon from Tampa, Florida, was just a few miles down the road at the Buford Community Center.

“We just drop up and out of now, where you see the snow hit our windshield, and here we are,” she said.

Families were out sledding using anything they could find from boogie boards to laundry baskets.

Simeon has never seen snow before. so Friday night her family drove up to north Georgia to experience this beautiful winter wonderland.

“Very first time, very very first time in my life, it’s amazing. I wasn’t expecting it. I am so happy to see and hopefully I have more time and years to show,” she said.

They said they’ve been “playing with snow, making snow man- throwing snow balls having the time of our life.”

