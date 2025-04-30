VIDEO: Train crashes through tractor-trailer in Buford

BUFORD, Ga. — A train struck a tractor-trailer that was stuck over a railroad crossing was caught on video on Tuesday.

At about 3 p.m., the truck was stuck on the crossing at Little Mill Road in Buford.

A Norfolk Southern train was unable to stop in time and traveled through the truck’s trailer, spreading debris along the tracks.

A representative from Norfolk Southern said there were no reported injuries to the train crew.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group