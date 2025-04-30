VIDEO: Train crashes through tractor-trailer in Buford

BUFORD, Ga. — A train struck a tractor-trailer that was stuck over a railroad crossing was caught on video on Tuesday.
At about 3 p.m., the truck was stuck on the crossing at Little Mill Road in Buford.
A Norfolk Southern train was unable to stop in time and traveled through the truck’s trailer, spreading debris along the tracks.
A representative from Norfolk Southern said there were no reported injuries to the train crew.
