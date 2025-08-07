VIDEO: Suspect runs inside hotel elevator to get away from Gwinnett police during traffic stop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested after police said he led them on a foot chase inside a hotel last month.

Gwinnett County officials said Cpl. D’allaird pulled a car over for a stolen license plate on July 21.

The driver, identified as Kristopher Buckland, 38, of Brunswick, took off running in an attempt to get away from police.

Video released by GCPD shows Buckland running into a hotel, then bypassing guests to get onto an elevator.

Buckland was quickly stopped and taken into custody. He’s charged with methamphetamine and cocaine possession, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction, multiple traffic violations, and he also had an outstanding warrant from jurisdiction.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

