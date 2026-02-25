Video shows how robbery investigation turned into human trafficking bust in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Video shows arrests in a human trafficking investigation in Gwinnett County.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson gained new insight into how police say the suspect led them right to where he was selling women for sex.

As Channel 2 Action News previously reported, it all started with a robbery call. When officers showed up at the Constellation Park Apartments, they arrested Changze Li for robbery, then found a woman tucked away in a closet.

Police said Li opened the door to police, and opened the door to an investigation into an alleged human trafficking operation.

The 28-year-old had been renting apartments across Gwinnett County, police told Johnson, keeping women inside and advertising them for sex.

In January, police said a client showed up to one of the apartments on Satellite Point Drive near Duluth and robbed the woman Li was selling at gunpoint.

That’s when Li called 911.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that during the robbery, 40-year-old Dominique Gray is accused of pulling out a gun, forcing the woman from room to room. They said he tore the place apart and put her in a closet.

Li watched it al happen on a camera he had installed inside the apartment.

Officers used a Taser on Gray, pulled the woman out of the closet, then started asking questions about an apartment with no food and little furniture.

When Gray was arrested, police also arrested Li for pimping.

“They thought when they got this report, there may be more to this story,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle, Gwinnett County Police, said.

On Feb. 9, vice investigators said they found Li’s phone number online in an ad selling another woman for sex at a different apartment.

“They then make contact with that phone number and end up setting up an undercover operation where they again find Li, another female, and arrest him again,” Winderweedle said.

Li now faces new felony human trafficking charges and is still in jail.

The case that put him there started with a call police say he made himself.

Police told Johnson that women rescued from trafficking operations often get county resources to help them transition and recover.

Both suspects, Li and Gray, are in jail without bond.

