Small earthquake reported in east Georgia

WASHINGTON, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake in east Georgia on Wednesday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., a magnitude 1.9 earthquake occurred in Washington, Ga., about 95 miles east of Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says that it usually means it was reservoir-induced.

Kramlich says there were no reports of people feeling it.

Most earthquakes with a magnitude of less than 3.0 are typically not felt, according to Severe Weather Team 2.

