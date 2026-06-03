Veterans group official wrote himself checks, called them loans, deputies say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County veterans group is hoping to recoup $10,000 that deputies say one of their own stole.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson, William Schultz, 78, was taking money for months before a citizen complained to authorities.

Schultz was serving as the quartermaster for the Central Gwinnett Veterans Association on Grayson Hwy. near Lawrenceville. The group put him in charge of paying bills and handling their cash.

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Deputies say Schultz wrote himself four checks and called them loans. Warrants show those checks added up to $9,000. They say he also took $1,000 in cash from the group.

Investigators say they spent months looking into a citizen’s complaint of misappropriated funds.

“This investigation lasted approximately seven months‚" said Savannah Couch with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

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They say the group helped the sheriff office look into Schultz.

Now, he is facing charges, but the money is still gone.

“At this time, we are not aware that the money has been returned to the group,” Couch said.

Schultz was released on bond after being charged with five counts of theft by taking, four of which are felonies.

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