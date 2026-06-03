Former Gwinnett veterans association official charged with writing himself checks

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The man responsible for the finances of a metro Atlanta veterans association is now accused of stealing from them.

William Schultz was serving as the quartermaster for the Central Gwinnett Veterans Association. The quartermaster is responsible for managing finances, paying bills and making purchases for the organization.

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But the sheriff’s office says they were made aware of funds being misused.

Investigators determined that Schultz wrote four checks to himself and categorized them as loans. They say he also took cash for personal use.

He is charged with five counts of felony theft by taking, four of which are felonies and one of which is a misdemeanor.

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