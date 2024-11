Upset Deion Sanders plans to give Travis Hunter his Jim Thorpe trophy after Colorado star snubbed

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Travis Hunter may be receiving his first trophy of the season — his coach’s 1988 Jim Thorpe Award. Deion Sanders doesn’t want his anymore.

Not after Colorado’s two-way standout and Heisman Trophy hopeful was overlooked as a finalist for the award given to the nation’s top defensive back. Sanders, who earned the award with Florida State, was outraged Tuesday.

“How? How is Travis Hunter snubbed by the Jim Thorpe Award?” said Sanders, whose 23rd-ranked Buffaloes (8-3, 6-2 Big 12, No. 25 CFP ) close out the regular season Friday against Oklahoma State, needing a win and lots of help to make the conference title game. “You can have my award. You can have it back. Matter of fact, I’m gonna give him mine. I ain’t using it, just sitting up there collecting dust.”

The list of Thorpe finalists released Tuesday included Jahdae Barron of Texas, Ohio State’s Caleb Downs and Georgia’s Malaki Starks — but no Hunter.

Hunter has three interceptions and nine pass breakups despite rarely being targeted because of his lockdown cover skills. He also preserved an overtime win against Baylor when he forced a fumble that ended the game.

“If this ain’t the most idiotic thing in college football, that he’s not a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award,” Sanders said. “How in the world is Travis Hunter not a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award? They just pretty much messed up all the integrity of the award, and he can have mine. Whoever’s voting down there, whoever is bringing it home — thank you, because I don’t even want mine now.”

It’s one of the few awards Hunter hasn’t been named a finalist for in a season where he’s dominated on offense and defense. He’s in the running for the Maxwell (most outstanding player), the Biletnikoff (best receiver), Bednarik (top defensive player), Paul Hornung (most versatile) and Walter Camp (player of the year) awards.

Then there’s, of course, the Heisman, where he’s the favorite, according to BetMGM, as he rarely leaves the field. He’s a frequent target for Shedeur Sanders, catching 82 passes for 1,036 yards and 11 TDs.

