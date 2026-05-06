Tree service companies getting ready as severe storms approach metro Atlanta

NORCROSS, Ga. — Tree service companies across the metro Atlanta area are on high alert as severe and potentially damaging storms move into north Georgia overnight and into the morning.

“We got the crews on standby. Saws are sharpened, tanks are topped off, and we’re ready to go,” said tree service manager Tim Newberry.

Newberry works for a Norcross-based company called Omar & Brothers Tree Service.

Their fleet has 15 tree removal trucks, including two bucket trucks that can take on whatever the storms throw their way.

“We will take off in the middle of the evening, if we have to. We are the city of trees. So, there is a never-ending abundance of work, especially during these storms,” Newberry said.

Lifting trees off roofs or other structures is dangerous work. It must be done safely and strategically to prevent workers from injury or from doing further damage.

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“The goal is always to leave a property better off than the way we found it,” Newberry said.

Newberry also said he has heard of some close calls after responding to a tree removal job.

“A tree had gone to ground zero and just sliced a house in half. And the man, just five minutes before then, was in that bedroom when he went to the other end of the house to be with his wife. Lucky. Very lucky,” Newberry said.

The tree removal manager also said it can sometimes be emotionally weighing to see families after their home is badly damaged or destroyed by falling trees.

“We just go straight to work and try to console them,” Newberry said.

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