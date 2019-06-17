Thieves steal van from Lilburn church, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for two thieves they say stole a van from a local church.
Video captured two men wearing hoodies breaking into a van overnight at the Calvary Baptist Church in Lilburn.
The church pastor's message to the thieves, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES
- Detective: Video shows Lil Durk shooting gun while driving near The Varsity
- 7th American tourist dead in Dominican Republic while celebrating her birthday
- Passenger: I thought man playing flute in airport was André 3000 ... and then it WAS André 3000
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}