0 Thanksgiving service honors fallen Gwinnett County police officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of people gathered in a Gwinnett County church to give thanks to an officer who paid the ultimate price to keep us safe.

Churchgoers gathered to honor officer Antwan Toney.

There was high praise for Toney on Thanksgiving at the Jubilee Christian Church International in Stone Mountain.

"We will never forget him for his sacrifice," said Deacon and event organizer Joe Wilson.

Worshippers at the church held their annual Thanksgiving Day service, but Thursday, a special recognition for the life and sacrifice Toney, who was a Gwinnett County police officer.

The 30-year-old officer was shot and killed while answering a call about a suspicious vehicle in October.

"We really appreciate their sacrifice and we hope that we will not have to lose anyone else," said Kemi Dada, a church member.

The church sits in Gwinnett's south precinct, the same area Toney patrolled. A month after his death, a plaque of thanks was bestowed upon his department.

"It actually gave me goosebumps," said Dada. "Because I know they lay their lives down on the line for us daily."

"It's heartwarming," said Lt. Michael Reddick patrols the south precinct,"to see the outpouring of support from this church as well as from the community in Gwinnett County.

The event included family, fellowship, and food. A small way to say thank you for keeping this community safe.

"We're still going to keep him in our hearts," said church member Faith Ebikeme. "We still thank Gos for the days he was alive, and what he's done in those days."

"This is the least that we can do," said Wilson. "We want to say thank you and we want them to know that we are on their team."

The organizer of today's event says the church is also going to lobby lawmakers to have a day named in Toney's honor.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.