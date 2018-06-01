  • At least 80 HS students in Gwinnett County accused of cheating on finals

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - At least 80 high school students in Gwinnett County are accused of cheating on final exams, according to several teachers.

    Dacula High School teachers told Channel 2's Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas that at least 80 10th-grade students were caught cheating on their literary arts, chemistry and world history finals.

    The cheating allegedly surrounded a picture of test answers that appeared on social media.

    School officials believe the original post came from outside the school, but administrators spotted the social media post and found that 80 students cheated.

    The students were all given zeros and must retake their final exams.

    The school told Channel 2 Action News that a “preponderance of evidence” led them to discovering who cheated.

    One rising senior at the school, who wasn’t involved in the cheating, told Channel 2 Action News that he wasn’t surprised people were caught because he had heard about it. He was surprised, though, by how many were found out.

    “They passed out this little paper and took a picture of it and wrote it on their hands and stuff,” Jedidiah Adetoye said.

