Suwanee holds dedication ceremony for new Veterans Memorial at DeLay Nature Park

SUWANEE, Ga. — The City of Suwanee will hold a dedication ceremony honoring veterans as they unveil a new Veterans Memorial.

Called “The Greater Good,” the new Veterans Memorial was installed at Town Center on Main & DeLay Nature Park.

On Saturday morning, city officials will hold a ceremony to recognize the sacrifices made by United States veterans.

According to the city, the Greater Good memorial was commissioned to artist Michael Szabo and stands at a “striking 20-foot” height, symbolizing the unity among the six branches of the U.S. military.

City officials said Szabo’s statute features six arcs emerging from a water feature and more than 200 plaques purchased by members of the community honor veterans with a personal touch at the installation.

As part of the dedication ceremony, expected to begin at 10 a.m., the Sweet Georgia Brass Band will provide a “patriotic prelude” before the North Gwinnett High School Air Force JROTC holds a presentation of colors.

Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette, Assistant City Manager Denise Brinston, Szabo and retired U.S. Army colonel Dr. Lee Martin are expected to speak at the ceremony on Main Street as well.

