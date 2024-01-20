Suwanee adds wheelchair accessibility to city parks through Eagle Scout project

SUWANEE, Ga. — Starting off the new year, the City of Suwanee partnered up with a member of Scouts BSA Troop 5109 to add special wheelchair accessibility to a popular part of their city parks.

Now, three separate parks are going to have special picnic tables that are more wheelchair-friendly, specially made to be longer so those using wheelchairs can “more easily enjoy a meal alongside their friends and family,” the city said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The brains behind the build belong to Katie Brown, part of Scouts BSA Troop 5109. Adding the wheelchair-accessible tables was her effort for an Eagle Scout project.

“I really wanted to do this project because it’s been a passion of mine since I was little—to better the lives of those with disabilities. This project was a perfect fit because it was about a cause I feel very passionate about!” Brown, a Junior at Peachtree Ridge High School, said in a statement. “I love seeing the community making improvements to better the lives of all of its residents!”

Two of the tables are already accessible at Sims Lake Park and Suwanee Creek Park. Another two tales will be ready when the PlayTown Suwanee pavilion reopens, according to the city.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fulton jail food contractors, detention officer among 6 arrested when contraband scheme uncovered The sheriff's office began investigating after finding cartons of cigarettes in a food tray.

©2023 Cox Media Group