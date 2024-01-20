Legend of the bull: Cow might have gone flying during severe weather at Ga. farm

HAZLEHURST, Ga. — You’ve heard the saying, “when pigs fly,” but what about “when cows fly?”

A Georgia man says that might just be what happened at his farm in Hazlehurst, Ga. during severe weather earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Charles Marchant told WTOC-TV that straight-line winds extensively damaged his barn, sucked water from a trough and may have even thrown one of his cows.

He says the bull moved from one pasture to another.

“We had one bull wind up in this pen where the horses were at, and we couldn’t figure out how he got there because the gates were shut,” he explained.

TRENDING STORIES:

After the storm, the National Weather Service came out and confirmed to Marchant that the storm had “literally lifted a bull from one pasture to another.”

The NWS says there’s no way to know for sure what happened to the bull, but the legend is taking the community by storm.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fallen tree blocks road, knocks down power lines in North Fulton Co.

©2023 Cox Media Group