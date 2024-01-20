Boil water advisory lifted after major water main break in south Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The boil water advisory issued after a water main break in Cobb County on Friday has been lifted, officials confirm.

A 36-inch water main break along Macedonia Road in Powder Springs prompted officials to warn those in areas of southwest Marietta from Powder Springs Street to Austell Road to begin boiling their water.

On Saturday morning, they say the water sent off for testing was negative for bacteria and that the water is once again safe to drink.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter was out at the water main break during Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM where crews worked through the night to fix the break.

Supervisors told Carter that they expect the work to be complete by the end of the day.

Crews continue to work on water main break in Cobb County

