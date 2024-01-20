Boy who battled spina bifida at Scottish Rite returns to the same hospital as a nurse

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — As a child, Jacob battled hydrocephalus and myelomeningocele, a very serious form of spina bifida.

He was treated at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Scottish Rite Hospital and underwent 27 surgeries,” according to hospital spokespeople.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He suffered several complications from his condition, including neurology, urology, orthopedics and GI, so he spent plenty of time at Children’s.

Despite being born without calf muscles, Jacob learned how to walk through physical therapy.

TRENDING STORIES:

After graduating high school, Jacob became an EMT while he went to nursing school.

Today, he is an Emergency Department nurse at the same hospital where he was treated, which he calls his “home away from home.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Teen charged with setting up illegal street racing events in Gwinnett County

©2023 Cox Media Group