Teen charged with setting up illegal street racing events in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old in Gwinnett County is the person police believe has been organizing illegal street racing events in the county.

Mathew Dylan McCullock was arrested last week and charged with organizing illegal street racing or reckless driving exhibition and being a participant or spectator of an illegal street racing or reckless driving exhibition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators have linked McCullock to two illegal events last year.

The first was on March 11 where he was identified being involved in a street racing event at the intersection of Old Norcross Road and Breckinridge Blvd. in unincorporated Duluth.

More recently, they say he organized another event just a few days before Christmas on Dec. 23.

TRENDING STORIES:

In that event, hundreds of cars gathered in the parking lot of a shopping center on Buford Drive in Buford.

“The Gwinnett County Police Department recognizes the hazard these illegal street racing activities pose to the public. These dangerous and reckless activities will not be tolerated. We are committed to keeping the streets of Gwinnett County safe for all residents and visitors,” police wrote in a release.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Boil water advisory lifted after major water main break in south Cobb County A 36-inch water main break along Macedonia Road in Powder Springs prompted officials to warn people their water might not be safe to drink.

©2023 Cox Media Group