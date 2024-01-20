Wind advisory in place as metro Atlanta hit with dangerous cold

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking dangerous cold in metro Atlanta on Saturday morning.

A wind chill advisory is in place until Noon and will resume from 7 p.m. till 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says wind chill will have weather feeling like it is in the single digits for parts of Saturday.

In the north Georgia mountains, wind chills are expected to be below zero degrees.

Here is what you need to know:

Highs near Freezing Saturday afternoon

Warmer by Sunday afternoon

Temperatures back up to the 60s next week

Rain could return to forecast as soon as Tuesday

