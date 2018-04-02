0 Suspect wanted in stepfather killing was recently arrested for assault

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a man they said shot and killed his stepfather during an Easter family gathering.

Channel 2’s Christian Jennings learned Sean Edwards-Tuggle was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault a few months ago, in December. Now he’s wanted again, this time for murder.

Detectives said the shooting happened after an argument of some kind, and police say Edwards-Tuggle grabbed a gun and shot and killed his own stepfather, 44-year-old Christopher Grier. The shooting happened in front of other family members, police say.

"There’s no specific details as to what the main argument was about, but we know the other family members have been cooperative in this investigation," Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera said.

By the time officers arrived at the home on Grove Lake Street in Loganville, Grier was dead.

“We don’t know exactly where he’s at. We don’t know if he has any ties outside Gwinnett County or even outside the state of Georgia,” Pihera said.

Several neighbors said they heard the gunshots around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

“I’m hoping they find him and get his side of the story, because there’s always two sides of everything,” said one neighbor. “You think you know people and you think you know what goes on in their house, but you really don’t.”

If you spot Edwards-Tuggle, you’re asked to call 911. You could receive a reward.

