Man wanted for killing stepfather in Gwinnett County, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are working to track down a man wanted for killing his stepfather in Gwinnett County.
Police released an old mugshot photo of the suspect, Sean Edwards Tuggle, 26.
Gwinnett County police said Tuggle shot and killed his own stepfather, 44-year-old Christopher Grier at Grier's home just after 4 p.m. on Easter.
It happened on Grove Lake Street in Loganville.
Officers arrived on the scene within minutes of the shooting and said the victim was already dead. They said some sort of argument led to the murder, and the suspect took off.
Police said the suspect could be driving a silver 2010 Dodge Avenger with Georgia tag number RGJ9108.
Witnesses are working with Gwinnett County police detectives, but police need the public's help.
Anyone who sees Tuggle is advised not to approach him but to call 911.
