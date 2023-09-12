Suspect in deadly Gwinnett County road rage shooting remains in jail

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County teenager charged with the murder of a man during a road rage shooting will stay behind bars for now.

Luis Cruz, 18, made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Records show Cruz was out on bond for felony possession of marijuana found during a traffic stop where he was cited for street racing just over six weeks ago.

At the time he was also charged with a number of other misdemeanors like driving without a license.

But Sunday he was back behind the wheel, and police say this time it was with a high-powered rifle.

Cruz surrendered hours after the road rage shooting in Lilburn that killed the driver, Omar Cantillo, 43, and injured a passenger in Cantillo’s car.

During a brief first appearance in a courtroom inside the jail, a judge informed Cruz of his charges.

“I’ve got a felony murder warrant, a felony aggravated assault warrant,” the judge said.

Family members of Cantillo say he was driving with two friends in an SUV when an upset Cruz started honking at him from behind and then the men exchanged gestures.

Police say both Cruz and Cantillo fired guns.

Cantillo was killed in the shootout and Cruz sped off, leaving his AK-47-style rifle.

Cantillo leaves behind a son and family back in his home country of Colombia.

Cruz will stay locked up in the Gwinnett County Jail unable to post bond this time on the murder charge.

He will have a preliminary hearing within the next two weeks, then it would be another two weeks before he could get a bond hearing.

He told the judge his family has hired a defense lawyer.

