Baby, baby, baby! Justin Bieber and wife Hailey expecting first child

ATLANTA, Ga. — Baby, baby, baby! Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are expecting a baby, a representative announced Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to The Associated Press, the model is just over six months pregnant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The couple both posted a sweet Instagram video of the couple in a maternity shoot with Hailey Bieber’s baby bump showing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The couple confirmed they were married in 2018.

Justin Bieber got his big break at age 13 when he went to Atlanta to record a demo. He started singing with Usher a week later. He moved to Atlanta in 2018 and recorded several albums at Atlanta record studios.

Killer Mike talks to Atlanta students about guns, gangs and violence





©2023 Cox Media Group