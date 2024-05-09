Baby, baby, baby! Justin Bieber and wife Hailey expecting first child

ATLANTA, Ga. — Baby, baby, baby! Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are expecting a baby, a representative announced Thursday.
According to The Associated Press, the model is just over six months pregnant.
The couple both posted a sweet Instagram video of the couple in a maternity shoot with Hailey Bieber’s baby bump showing.
The couple confirmed they were married in 2018.
Justin Bieber got his big break at age 13 when he went to Atlanta to record a demo. He started singing with Usher a week later. He moved to Atlanta in 2018 and recorded several albums at Atlanta record studios.
