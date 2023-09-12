MARTA bus driver ‘relieved from duty’ for the day after passenger throws object at bus

ATLANTA — A MARTA bus driver asked to be ‘relieved from duty’ on Tuesday morning after someone threw an object at her bus while she was driving, according to officials.

MARTA officials said the operator for Route 50 was en route to North Avenue Station when someone threw an object at her bus.

It is unclear what object was thrown.

The operator was upset as a result of the incident.

MARTA pulled service from a different route to replace service on Route 50,

MARTA said the delay for the next operator lasted about an hour.

A viewer called Channel 2 Action News to report a delay at the bus stop.

