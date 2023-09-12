Man who attempted robbery, shot in Zaxby’s parking lot, Alpharetta police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man who attempted a robbery in the parking lot of a metro Atlanta Zaxby’s was shot by a bystander, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night in the parking lot of the restaurant on Old Milton Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The suspect is in custody while he is being treated for his injuries, according to officials.

Officials said he was shot twice in the leg and is stable.

Detectives said that the suspect was shot by the bystander who intervened.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Zaxby’s for comment on the shooting.

