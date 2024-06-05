Susana Morales murder: Opening statements to begin in ex-officer’s trial

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Opening statements will begin on Wednesday in the trial for a former Doraville police officer charged in a Gwinnett teen’s murder.

Miles Bryant is on trial for the murder of 16-year-old Susana Morales, who vanished in July 2022 after visiting a friend’s house.

Her body was found dumped in the woods nearly 20 miles away in Feb. 2023. Investigators say Bryant, a Doraville officer who worked at the apartment complex, kidnapped and murdered Morales.

On Monday, Bryant rejected a plea deal from prosecutors. On Tuesday, both sides whittled down the jury pool to the 12 jurors and several alternates.

The trial now moves to opening statements beginning at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

