Surveillance video lands Gwinnett man with animal cruelty charges

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County man who grabbed his puppy by its leash is facing animal cruelty charges thanks to a video captured by a neighbor.
It happened in Snellville and neighbors told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson they’ve been concerned about the puppy for two weeks.
“It’s a puppy. It shouldn’t be treated like that. No animal should,” the neighbor said, asking not to be identified.
Why the neighbor says he only recently installed the cameras, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
