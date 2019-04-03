Former Braves manager Bobby Cox suffers possible stroke

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that legendary Atlanta Braves player and manager Bobby Cox has suffered a possible stroke.
Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein confirmed the news through close sources. This comes just one day after Cox attended the Braves home opener at SunTrust Park.
Cox served 25 years as the team’s manager. He has been considered the ultimate players' manager.
Cox rooted hard for his men from the dugout, and they played hard for him on the field.
Cox retired from the Braves in 2010.
In 2014, he received baseball's highest award. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, along with two of his big three starting pitchers, Greg Maddux and Tommy Glavine.
Breaking: Hall of Fame Braves manager Bobby Cox was taken to a hospital after suffering a possible stroke. Please keep Bobby in your thoughts and prayers 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/1MaXqtlkFJ— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 3, 2019
