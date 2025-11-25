Surveillance video catches thief dodging employees as he tries to rob restaurant

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance video captured a burglary suspect dodging employees while attempting to steal from a restaurant on Britt Road in Gwinnett County.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, with the suspect leaving empty-handed.

The suspect targeted the cash register and maneuvered through the restaurant to avoid detection by employees, who were unaware of his presence.

Despite his efforts to remain unseen, the restaurant’s surveillance cameras recorded his actions, providing crucial evidence for the police investigation.

Gwinnett County police are seeking help to identify the suspect, who was caught on camera during the attempted burglary.

“The suspect can be seen opening a cash drawer. Nothing was in that drawer,” said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle of Gwinnett County Police.

The video shows the suspect, wearing a hoodie, crouching down to avoid detection as he approached the cash register.

At one point, he hid next to a sink, waiting for an employee to walk away before continuing his search for valuables.

The suspect attempted to access a locked door without drawing attention and eventually left through an unlocked door.

Police have noted the quality of the surveillance video and are using it to try to identify the suspect.

Gwinnett County police continue to investigate the incident, hoping to identify the suspect and determine if he is linked to other burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

