Sureños gang member wanted for killing Gwinnett man near shopping center tracked to Cobb County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say is part of a gang on a murder charge.

Investigators say Alexis Coria, a known member of the Sureños gang, was wanted on four felony warrants.

On Wednesday, fugitive investigators spotted Coria leaving a home in Dunwoody and getting into the passenger seat of a Honda Accord.

They tracked the Honda Accord all the way to Acworth, where they alerted Acworth police.

Officers in Acworth pulled Coria over and was arrested and taken to the Gwinnett County Jail.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that Coria is connected to the murder of Kevin Valdez, 30, on May 19.

Valdez was found shot to death around 3:15 a.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center off Indian Trail Lilburn Road.

Officers say Coria was wanted on charges including malice murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

