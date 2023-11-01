Stolen car rams into police car, injuring officer, Snellville police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A stolen car rammed into police cars injuring an officer on Tuesday afternoon, according to Snellville police.

On Tuesday at around 2 p.m., police received an alert of a stolen car entering the city on Scenic Highway and Oak Road.

Officers tried to block the car when they said the driver tried to ram into police cars. Police said one officer had non-life-threatening injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police then stopped the car and took multiple suspects into custody, police said.

Police have not identified the suspects involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2023 Cox Media Group