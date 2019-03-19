GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County voters are getting ready to head to the polls to vote on a plan to expand MARTA into the area.
But passing it won't be easy.
Our latest poll shows the plan only has 40 percent support, and nearly 53 percent opposition.
We'll explain why the ballot may be confusing to some voters, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
It would mean bringing the current heavy rail line out another five miles to a hub near Jimmy Carter and Interstate 85 and more immediately, greatly expanding bus service.
But there would also be a one penny sales tax increase for the next 38 years, raising billions, to pay for it.
County officials are expecting a relatively good turn-out for today's special election, considering it's only thing on the ballot.
More than 32,000 have already voted early, but many more are expected to cast ballots today.
The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
