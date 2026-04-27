Some voters face unique circumstances as early voting gets underway in Georgia primary

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting is well underway across the state of Georgia, and there is a unique circumstance going on in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District.

The incumbent, Rep. David Scott, passed away last week, but his name still appears on the ballot.

Election officials did not have time to change the ballots.

However, they do have notices at all the polling places in his district reminding folks of his passing, and that votes for him will not be counted.

It was a busy first day of early voting at the Mountain Park Activity Center.

Something that poll manager Rube Cade said she and the other poll workers love to see.

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“We’re ecstatic. We’re glad that the crowd comes in. It makes the day go faster. We’re constantly busy, so we like it,” Cade said.

Mountain Park is at the top end of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, Scott’s district.

If anyone votes for Scott, those votes will not actually be counted in this vote total.

Percentages can be important in determining a possible runoff.

“You are aware of Congressman Scott’s passing?” Channel 2’s Richard Elliot asked voter Anthony Bradley

“Yes, I am,” Bradley said.

Bradley came prepared and thinks early voting is important.

“Many people work a lot, one, and it doesn’t give them enough opportunity, time, and chance to vote. And being able to do it on days you’re off, it’s a wonderful thing, and I think they should continue doing it,” Bradley said.

Early voting ends on May 15th.

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