Snellville shooting victim was father of 2, remembered as ‘a good man, good neighbor’

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a shooting death in Snellville that killed a 36-year-old father of two young girls.

It happened outside a house on Saddle Ridge Drive, just off Centerville Highway.

Officers told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that they were called to the house at 3:10 a.m. and found a man who had been shot to death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the victim lived at the home and that the shooting was an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

They released no information about any suspects.

Throughout the morning, family members held each other in the cold as police went about their investigation. They roped off several houses with crime scene tape.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two family members told Mims that they didn’t know who might be responsible or why their loved one was targeted.

Police have not released the man’s name.

Several neighbors declined to speak on camera, but one resident shared home security video where several gunshots can be heard at 2:24 a.m. They’re followed by a car speeding by and the sound of squealing tires.

By noon, crime scene tape still surrounded a house across the street from the victim’s home, and investigators remained on the scene. It’s unclear how that house was involved.

One neighbor told Mims that the victim was a good man and good neighbor.

While neighbors spoke to Channel 2 Action News about the victim, it is not disclosing his name until police have notified his family.

Police say anyone with information should call the Gwinnett County Police Department or Crimestoppers.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group