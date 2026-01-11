Gwinnett County police investigating homicide at Snellville home

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department said it is investigating a homicide in Snellville.

According to police, the homicide scene is at a home on Saddle Ridge Drive.

Officers are at the scene now, investigating the circumstances.

Police did not identify a victim yet.

