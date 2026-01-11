Gwinnett County police investigating homicide at Snellville home

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department said it is investigating a homicide in Snellville.
Channel 2 Action News has a crew on the way to the scene to bring you the latest information, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News 9AM Sunday.
According to police, the homicide scene is at a home on Saddle Ridge Drive.
Officers are at the scene now, investigating the circumstances.
Police did not identify a victim yet.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Large tree crashes on family’s home as they watched Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
- Father, daughter found dead ‘deep in woods’ in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say
- Restaurant open since 1955 shutting down over ‘unprofessional’ Georgia county employee
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group