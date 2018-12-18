0 Snellville mayor resigns one day after taking plea deal

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - The mayor of a Gwinnett County city resigned Tuesday, one day after entering a deal on nearly a dozen felony charges.

[READ MORE: Snellville mayor takes deal, avoids jail in criminal case]

Right after entering his plea Monday, Snellville Mayor Tom Witts told Channel 2's Tony Thomas he planned on resigning Jan. 1. But in a letter sent to the council Tuesday morning, he apparently soon realized the agreement he just made ordered him to resign immediately.

City leaders and residents must now decide what's next.

"It's probably best for him just to resign and move on," resident Allen Wynn said.

"He was a good mayor. Everybody does something wrong," 25-year resident Joy Pardee said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 70-year-old faced allegations that he used campaign funds for personal use, lied about owing taxes, and directed city work to his own company.

[READ MORE: Governor suspends Snellville mayor following indictment on misuse of campaign funds]

"I'm not pleading guilty to anything. I'm just pleading. Basically, it's physical and financial," Witts said.

Thomas was the only reporter in court Monday as Witts entered the Alford plea to what was a 66-count indictment. He didn't admit guilt, but admitted District Attorney Danny Porter could likely prove the charges in court.

"Hopefully, it won't put a black eye on the city," Wynn said.

In his resignation letter, Witts concluded his three years as mayor by writing, "May God bless you and protect our great city. I wish you all the best."

"I think I left Snellville in a better place than I found it," Witts said.

Residents, including Pardee, hope this is only a minor setback.

"We will move on. We'll move on. It's a good city," Pardee said.

City administrators said the council will meet Jan. 14 to decide how to move forward.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.